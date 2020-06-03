Representative Rob Summerfield seeks re-election

Wisconsin State Representative Rob Summerfield announced his candidacy for re-election in the 67th Assembly District today.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve my constituents in the 67th Assembly District over the past three years,” said Summerfield. “I’m no stranger to the unique challenges we face, especially now. Everyone has been hit hard recently, so during this trying time, I am especially proud to work with my local community leaders and Capitol colleagues to keep Wisconsin moving forward.”

Rep. Summerfield is a local small business owner in Bloomer; helping run and manage Two Acres Supper Club and Chippewa Valley Land Title, among other businesses, for over 14 years.

This past session alone, Rep. Summerfield helped secure additional broadband grants for the Chippewa Valley; ushered through legislation to expand telehealth access and use; served on the bipartisan Speaker’s Task Force on Water Quality; increased healthcare reimbursements for nursing homes and personal care workers; introduced and passed a bill to improve water infrastructure at Lake Wissota and other state parks; strengthened rural government efficiencies; advocated for and obtained funding for the upcoming UW-Eau Claire Health Sciences building; and much more.

“I was born and raised in Bloomer, chose to raise my family here, and I have dedicated my life to improving our community and the Chippewa Valley. I know this region by heart and have worked hard in Madison over my past two terms in office to accomplish a lot for our area,” added Summerfield.

Rep. Summerfield has served in the Wisconsin State Assembly since his election in 2016.

He currently resides in Bloomer with his wife, Kim, and their three daughters.