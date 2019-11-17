Reptile Expo held in Eau Claire

A Reptile Expo was held in Eau Claire Sunday.

It featured 50 tables full of reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates; plus food and supplies. Some of the animals included pythons, geckos and turtles, just to name a few. Organizers say events like the Reptile Expo gives people a chance to ask questions about the care of exotic pets. According to Eau Claire Reptile Expo Coordinator, Emily Roberts, it also gives people a chance to connect with each other over their love of reptiles.

"My favorite part about this expo is just seeing the community come together," Roberts said. "Whether it's someone who's been into reptiles for many years or it's someone who's getting their first lizard here at the expo; everybody automatically have something in common and we just all love reptiles."

This was the last exotic pet expo for the year in Eau Claire. The final Exotic Pet Expo will be held in Bloomington, Minnesota in December.

