Republican State Representative announces bid for 10th State Senate district

A Republican State Representative has announced his bid for the 10th State Senate district.

Rob Stafholt, a Republican from New Richmond, announced his bid Tuesday. He is a member of the Farm Bureau, National Rifle Association, Wisconsin Corn Growers, New Richmond Chamber of Commerce and the Sportsmen’s Alliance.

“I will be a Senator who fights against job killing taxes and unnecessary regulations. I will fight for reforms which create jobs and economic development opportunities, lower our taxes on our hard-working families and protect our liberties and values. I will use my proven experience to fight to get things done for OUR area in the State Senate,” says Stafholt

The 10th State Senate District consists of parts of Burnet, Dunn, Pierce, Polk and St. Croix Counties.

Stafholt says voters deserve to have a senator who will fight for the interests of Northwestern Wisconsin, not Madison and Milwaukee.

