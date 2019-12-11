Republican lawmakers unveil bill to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin

The push to legalize medical marijuana in Wisconsin is growing.

Two Republican lawmakers, Rep. Mary Fezkowski and Sen. Kathy Bernier, have introduced a new measure to legalize medical marijuana in the state.

Democrats have tried to legalize medical marijuana for years, with little to no Republican backing. But in recent years, some Republicans have come to support loosening Wisconsin's marijuana laws.

The bill unveiled Wednesday would allow the prescription of marijuana for some conditions. Marijuana that is smoked could not be prescribed.

Even with the GOP support, the bill faces long odds in the Senate. Republicans there have voiced more opposition to the idea than in the Assembly.

In a joint statement, Felzkowski and Bernier, along with Reps. Pat Snyder, Michael Schraa, and Shae Sortwell said because of the widespread interest in such a measure, they believe it is time to debate the issue.

They pointed out that 16 counties and two cities even voted on referendums for medical marijuana in the mid-term elections.