Republicans to consider more dollars for high-cap well study

Republicans who control the Legislature's finance committee are set to consider whether to release more money to continue a study on high-capacity wells' impact on central Wisconsin's groundwater.

The GOP passed a bill in 2017 that requires the state Department of Natural Resources study effects in Waushara, Adams, Portage and Wood counties.

The DNR began the study in 2018 and has asked the finance committee to release another $487,300 from the state's environmental fund to continue the work.

The fund is built largely from fees Wisconsin landfills pay the state for each ton of solid waste deposited in their facilities.