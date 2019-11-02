Researchers paying people to be infected with H1N1 flu

Researchers want to closely monitor the symptoms to better understand how the virus works and how to control it. (Source: CNN)
Updated: Sat 4:01 AM, Nov 02, 2019

(CNN) - Turn a sick day into payday.

Scientists from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases are infecting people with influenza A, the famous H1N1 virus, for research purposes.

If you participate in the study, you'll get paid up to $3,300.

Brave participants will receive a nasal spray with a strain of the flu and then begin an inpatient stay for at least a week.

They're looking for 80 healthy adults between 18 and 50 years old.

Trial sites are at the University of Maryland in Baltimore, Duke University in North Carolina, St. Louis University in Missouri and Ohio's Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center.

Results are expected in May 2020.

If you don’t want to be infected with the flu, your best protection is to keep your hands clean and away from your eyes, nose and mouth. Also, get your flu shot.

Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.

 
