Residents visit with loved ones through windows at assisted living facility

As people are asked to stay home and limit social interaction to stop the spread of COVID-19, people have had to get creative to visit with family.

At Care Partners Assisted Living and Memory Care in Eau Claire, residents have been quarantined for about two weeks to be protected from the virus.

No visitors aside from hospice care have been allowed into the building but family members are still able to visit with loved ones-through their windows.

Robert and Mary Wold visit their brother-in-law, Mel, a few times each week to chat and share laughs along with their dog, Snoopy.

“The window visits are great,” Mary says. “We like to bring him snacks.”

Terri Nelson was at her mother, Bonnie’s window on Monday afternoon for a visit. She moved into the facility just two days before the quarantine went into effect.

“We didn’t finish setting up the apartment so it is kind of tough,” Nelson says.

Nelson brings her mother magazines and snacks while they catch up through the window.

Even with the window visits, facility director Megan Baer says the quarantine has been hard on the residents.

“They did not take it very well at first but now that they are understanding the seriousness of COVID-19 they understand why we are taking the precautions,” Baer says. “When they see their families outside the windows they light up and being able to coordinate window visits is rewarding because they actually get to see people who haven't been able to come.”

“It is awful hard just to see him through the window,” says Robert.

Baer says since visitors cannot come inside, staff at the facility has been trying to do more one on one activity with residents like games and puzzles. Residents are also encouraged to use Facetime and phone calls to connect with family.

