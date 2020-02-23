Resource Center Aims to Educate Community

Finding quality and affordable housing is an issue many families face in the Chippewa Valley.

Sunday afternoon, The JONAH (Joining Our Neighbors Advancing Hope) Affordable Housing Task Force met to educate the community about affordable housing issues.

Judi Moseley, Co-Chair of Jonah's Affordable Housing Task Force, says they have created The Tenants Resource Center in an effort to show people how to bridge the gap between tenants and landlords.

"The primary goal of the resource center here is to arm people with education, to educate tenants on how to be a good tenant, to educate landlords on the issues that tenants face, and how they can help provide housing for all in our community," says Moseley.

"To some people, this is going to be the first they've heard about the affordable housing issue in our community," she explains.

Moseley and JONAH will continue to spread awareness of affordable housing issues to a wider audience.

