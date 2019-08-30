Responders Run ready to raise awareness of PTSD

First responder Tony Bell is hoping to shed some light on a workplace problem he knows all too well.

RESPONDERS RUN

"PTSD awareness in first responders is, kind of, taboo. We don't talk about it, we don't share about the events that happen," Bell said.

That's why Bell created the new Responders Run.

"It's just going to be fun. It's going to be something we can all do, and relax, and not worry about what we deal with on a daily basis. We can just let that all go and enjoy ourselves," Bell added.

The ATV/UTV run is taking place September 21st. It will start at Rock Lake Lodge in Bloomer at noon.

Rock Lake Lodge Co-owner Wanda Tanner is happy she could be involved.

"A lot of our customers and friends are first responders. A lot of people don't realize some of the challenges they face, and some of the sights they see at times," Tanner explained.

The ride will stop at three other locations, before returning to Bloomer around 7:00 p.m. that night. There will be food, music, drinks, and 50/50 raffles throughout the day.

The Wisconsin EMS Association is also getting involved with the run.

All proceeds will be donated.

To learn more, or to take part, contact Tony Bell at 715-456-4054, or email, anthony_bell56@yahoo.com.