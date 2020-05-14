Restaurants in Eau Claire Co. prepare to open under new health order

Thursday, the Eau Claire City-County Health Department issued a local health order in the wake of the state Supreme Court's decision.

This order is different than the statewide order, but is being put in place to, in the words of health officials, slow the spread of COVID-19.

It was a new day in Wisconsin, following the decision of the Wisconsin Supreme Court to strike down the Safer at Home extension.

"If everybody just relax and don't go at this too hard, we'll be all fine," said Connell's Club 12 Owner Lynn McDonough.

But local counties are starting to take action on their own.

On Thursday, the Eau Claire city and county officials announcing they are issuing a local health order in place of the now void Safer at Home order.

"We put together an order rapidly. We know it's not perfect but we are doing our work today to make sure we are doing the responsible and required work of a local health officer to control communicable disease," says Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese. "That is my job, that's what the state has mandated we do at a local level and we are taking that responsibility on today with that local order."

Under the new order, mass gatherings of ten or more people are prohibited, people are strongly encouraged to stay inside their homes unless it is essential to leave, and businesses must follow strict guidelines if they want to reopen.

Connell's Club 12 in Fall Creek is already starting to take reservations.

"Some of my help is happy and some of my help has already got different jobs so that's going to be a problem with filling all the jobs and stuff that we need right now," said McDonough.

The supper club is allowed to have dine-in customers again, if it's in compliance with all the requirements laid out in the new local order.

"Every one of those establishments by place is not identified as being in or out of the order, but really about their practices. Are they able to have social distance, are they able to keep the numbers small? And so every business will have to review that order and make that determination.

At Altoona Family Restaurant, customers say it was time for them to come back in.

AFR opened its door on Thursday and says it's ready to following the guidelines required by the health department, including keeping a social distance in the restaurant, and restricting the number of workers who can come in at a time.

The same thing is going on at Connell's Club 12.

"We've been talking with the City-County Health Department, and the Tavern League, and the Restaurant Association. They've had guidelines for us to go by. Different sanitizers we have to use, making sure our employees are checked in," said McDonough.

The local order went into effect immediately after it was signed Thursday afternoon.

It does run until the end of the day on May 28, but Giese says it will be evaluated very regularly.

The order will be enforceable by local law enforcement and can result in a fine, but Giese says it's not the enforcement she worried about rather slowing the spread of the virus.

To read the full Eau Claire County health order click here.

Leaders in the legislature and Governor Tony Evers did meet Thursday to discuss a possible new statewide order, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said after that meeting that the two might not be able to come to an agreement and a statewide policy might not be needed.