Restraining order stays in place in case of convicted sex offender

An injunction hearing was held Monday to discuss the restraining order of Chippewa County vs State of Wisconsin Department of Health Services in the release of convicted sex offender, Jeffery Neubecker.

The placement was contested by Chippewa County and the town of Sampson.

"Registered sex offenders upon release traditionally go back to the county of conviction, county of residency. Mr. Neubecker's offenses all took place in the county of Kenosha, he was sentenced out of the county of Kenosha and he should have been returned to a residence in the county of Kenosha," said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.

