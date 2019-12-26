Retailers expecting more gift returns

It's bound to happen this time of year.

You get that certain gift during the holidays and for whatever reason, you have to return it. That means long lines at many retailers, including here in the Chippewa Valley.

The Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire was overflowing with shoppers in the weeks leading up to Christmas, as people searched for that perfect gift. However, some of those perfect gifts may have ended up back in the store as returns.

“Sadly, I am the queen of returning,” said Rene Couture.

Now that Christmas has come and gone, retail stores are dealing with a new wave of customer needs; gift returns.

I'm returning some sweatshirts that I got for Christmas,” said Tracey Pecka.

“I'm returning these shoes that I got for Christmas,” said Matteo Ruiz.

Scheels at the Oakwood Mall in Eau Claire was filled with people who were trying to return gifts for one reason or another.

“They really aren't my style,” said Ruiz. “My style is colorful and these are black and white.”

It was supposed to be a surprise and the hanger said a different size than it actually was,” said Brittney Janish. “I tried.”

“I have a couple Christmas presents and I’m also doing late shopping. With the return I’m going o purchase something as well,” said Couture. “I got a hat and it didn't fit, so I’m returning that and exchanging that for something else.”

Some said they try and hold off on holiday returns.

“I usually try and avoid doing it the day after Christmas, but we just had time today so we thought we would try it,” Pecka said.

“We try not to do returns if we are lucky enough to, but yes the wrong sizes get purchased and gifts are not liked,” said Ilissa Boland

Others said they have a habit of returning gifts.

“It's pretty often that I do this on Christmas, just getting the right size and something that I prefer,” Janish said.

“I love outdoors stuff, but this I do love, but it just doesn't fit,” said Couture. "But I do tend to return a lot."

For one woman, the return process went much smoother than expected.

“We had bought some pants over Labor Day weekend and lost the receipts and the tags,” Boland said. They were able to pull it up on a gift card he purchased it on and give us the full refund.”

Those at Scheels said it is just another part of the holiday season.

“It's a lot of people, but you've got to get it done,” said Cassie Olson.

If you do plan of returning gifts, you're not alone. According to Oracle.com, nearly 80% of people said they will return at least a portion of their gifts. Returns are expected to peak on January 2 at 1.9 million gifts, a 26% increase from last season.

