Retired Army captain Jason Church declares candidacy

Another person has jumped into the race for Wisconsin’s seventh Congressional District.

Retired Army captain Jason Church declared his candidacy Tuesday morning.

The Menomonie native went to UW-La Crosse before being deployed to Afghanistan in 2012.

Overseas, Church lost his legs in an explosion. He was awarded a Purple Heart for his service.

Church says his run for Congress is a continuation of his efforts when he was in the army.

"America’s enemies did not extinguish my desire to serve. This is a way I can give back and serve again. For me, that's what running for congress is. Congress is a service and a sacrifice. If you're doing it right, it should be a tough gig."

Church enters the race for the republican nomination, where State Senator Tom Tiffany has also declared his candidacy for Congress.

The primary for this seat is scheduled for December 30th.

