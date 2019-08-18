Retirement home holds first summer carnival

The BeeHive Homes of Eau Claire assisted living held its first summer carnival.

The carnival had food, games, face painting, and even a car show that featured a replica Mayberry Police car. Over 100 people showed up to support the cause. Even though this is the first year for the event, event organizer Jamie Smith, has been raising money for Alzheimer’s for over a decade.

"I’ve participated in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s for over ten years,” Smith said. “It is a great cause and a great way to support your community and we're going to be having another event coming up September 15th, we're having a block party."

The funds from Saturday's event and an event on September 15th will go towards the Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 28th at Zorn Arena.

