Retirement reception held for local businessman

41 years of service in the Chippewa Valley was honored Thursday night.

Mark Faanes, a partner at the accounting and consulting firm Wipfli, is retiring.

A reception was held for him at the Eau Claire Golf and Country Club.

Faanes says he's enjoyed seeing the Chippewa Valley and the firm grow through the years.

He also takes stock in how his line of work has changed.

"When I first started, we walked in and got an adding machine, some pencils and some journal paper”, says Faanes. “Obviously, nothing was computerized at all.” “Today, when you walk in, it's a high-tech laptop, a computer network and all those things."

Faanes plans to stay in the area, and will also continue with one of his other side jobs, managing Eau Claire's Post 53 American Legion baseball team.

