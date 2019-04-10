Reverse job fair connects people with disabilities to employers

Local officials within the business community say the employment rate for people with disabilities is low but thanks to a special program, interns are getting connected with career opportunities in the Chippewa Valley.

Kyah Swenson is one of 11 current project search interns. "A lot of people don’t know what we're capable of," she said.

Project SEARCH at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire is a nine-month education and training program for people with disabilities ages 18 to 21.

"It's an entire school year so they come in sept, and they are five days a week all day at Mayo with our teacher, our job coaches, and working in the departments so they've accumulated a lot of skills," said Karen Peikert, Project SEARCH Family Liaison.

As part of the program, interns are getting connected with career opportunities in the Chippewa Valley through a reverse job fair.

Unlike a traditional job fair, employers are the ones rotating the room, visiting with prospective hires.

"All of our interns have been working really hard to prepare resumes and business cards and they've been preparing to talk about their job skills," said Peikert.

Local officials within the business community say the employment rate for people with disabillities is low but this event is helping to change that.

"My son is turning 20 years old and he's got disabilities as well, he will be an intern in the program next year and so I’ve been working with the program since we started because I believe so strongly in the skills and the desire that these people bring to the employment situation in our community," said Peikert.

The program made its way to our local area in 2016 and since then it’s seen much success. "We ended up hiring our first employee a year and a half ago and he does a very good job, very task oriented, never calls in sick and very dependable," said Jerry Salter, Owner of Trubilt Collision Center in Eau Claire.

Employers, organizers, and interns all agree that this program is important to the community.