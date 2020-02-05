Reward offered after sculpture was vandalized in Eau Claire

The Eau Claire Sculpture Tour is offering a $500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case of a sculpture that was vandalized on Sunday.

The Sculpture Tour’s Executive Director, Julie Pangallo, says the sculpture was taken off its pedestal and was found in the street late Sunday afternoon.

“World of Sound” by Osamede Obazee is valued at $8,000 and will need to be sent to the artist in California to be fixed.

Officials are checking security cameras for any clues.

You are asked to call the Eau Claire Police Department if you have any information.

