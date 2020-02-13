Rib Lake man charged with 11th OWI after crash

A Rib Lake man has been charged with his 11th OWI offense after a crash.

Taylor County court records show Michael Krug, 66, has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – 11th offense.

Taylor County Sheriff’s Deputies say they responded to a one vehicle accident on Feb. 8 around 5:54 p.m. in the town of Chelsea. Deputies identified Krug and noticed that he had a .02 driving restriction due to his 10 previous OWI offenses. Krug told law enforcement that he had been drinking since 2 p.m. and did not see the stop sign. He said he continued through the intersection and then went into the north side ditch of Highway M.

Krug’s preliminary breath test read at .189 BrAC.

Krug is currently being held on a $10,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear back in court on March 17.

