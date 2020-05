A Rib Lake man has been sentenced in Taylor County court after his 11th OWI charge.

Court records show Michael Krug has been sentenced to four years prison and fours years of extended supervision.

Krug's preliminary breath test read at .189 after officials responded to a one vehicle crash in the town of Chelsea. Krug told law enforcement that he had been drinking since 2 p.m. and did not see the stop sign.