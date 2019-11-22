Rib Mountain business discovers 60,000 images of child porn on phone

Bond has been set at $10,000 cash for a Weston man accused of having more than 60,000 images of child pornography on his phone.

Ge Vue, 43, is charged with possession of pornography.

Prosecutors say an investigation began Nov. 9 after a phone was dropped off at a Rib Mountain business for repair. Staff said while making a repair, the background applications needed to be closed. While closing them, the photo gallery revealed 20-30 inappropriate images.

Investigators said of the 72,826 photos, 60,000 were child porn. And of the 3,460 videos, 1,770 were child porn.

Vue is expected to learn Dec. 2 if his case will head to trial.