Rice Lake Common Council passes resolution to reopen businesses

The Rice Lake Common Council voted a 4 to 4 split on whether or not to reopen Rice Lake businesses, but the mayor had the deciding vote and decided to reopen them.

The resolution was put on Tuesday's agenda at the request of Mayor Michael Diercks.

The resolution states "the 'one size fits all' Safer at Home order doesn't fit all communities in Wisconsin, especially those in rural areas."

It also points out the city of Rice Lake and Barron County have no current cases of COVID-19 at the time of the proposal.

But councilmember Mark O'Brien is one of the four "no" votes -- citing a need to listen to health officials.

"I'm not an expert so I have to listen to a wide variety of people and try to get my information from there, I would love to see downtown open up, I know the small businesses - we're one - is suffering, and we've got to get it open, but we need to do it more accurately and legitimately I guess,” he says.

Some Rice Lake community members say they're happy about businesses reopening.

"I think it's about time that we open, even if the rest of the state isn't, I think our numbers are very good up here,” says Faye, a resident.

Others say they're hesitant.

“Well I think they're opening it a little bit too soon, without having all the testing and everything in place,” says Diana Bauer.

The resolution directs the fire and police chiefs to work with county officials to prepare a written plan for the businesses to follow the CDC's guidelines on social distancing and limited occupancy.

Some businesses may be allowed to open as early as Friday with social distancing and limited occupancy measures in place.

