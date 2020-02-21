Rice Lake Warrior scores final basket during senior night

There is a wonderful video from a local basketball game going viral in our community Friday morning.

Take a look at this awesome shot by a very special player, Connor Jensen out of Rice Lake.

During the Warrior boys’ basketball game against Eau Claire North, Connor was given the chance to play with a minute left on senior night and he scored the final basket!

This video was posted to the Rice Lake Area School District's Facebook page, and has been shared hundreds of times.

Congratulations Connor!

