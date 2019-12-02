Rice Lake man charged with 6th OWI

A Rice Lake man has been charged with his 6th OWI after law enforcement responded to a vehicle crash on Nov. 25.

Court documents show 35-year-old Milo Merrill Jr has been charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence- 6th offense.

Officials responded to a vehicle crash on 11th Avenue and 3 ½ Street in Turtle Lake where Merrill told law enforcement he was drunk, had been driving the vehicle and told officials to “take him directly to jail”.

A Barron County Deputy administrated a preliminary breathalyzer test that read as .108.

Merrill told deputies he swerved to miss a deer in the intersection, causing the crash.

