Rice Lake man charged with 8 felony counts of child sex crimes

A Rice Lake man has been charged in Barron County court with eight counts of child sex crimes.

Court documents show 65-year-old Raymond Clark has been charged with 1st degree child sexual assault- sexual contact or sexual intercourse with a child under 13, repeated sexual assault of a child, repeated sexual assault of a child (second), felony intimidation of a victim, felony intimidation of a victim (second), exposing genitals or pubic area, exposing genitals and exposing genitals or pubic area (second).

The Barron County criminal complaint says Rice Lake Police Department reports that on Sept. 17 they received a referral from Rusk County Health and Human Services that sexual assault of a child had taken place in Rice Lake.

Victim statements on the criminal complaint say Clark “would give them candy and money and told them not to tell their mother or they would not get any candy”. The victim also told social workers that Clark would give her anywhere from $5 to $20 each time he touched her.

Officer Derek Olson with the Rice Lake Police Department asked Clark if it would surprise him if the victim made accusations against him that he was doing sexual things to her. The report shows he responded with it would not surprise him, and then stated he kept getting emails from “girl sites”.

Clark’s cash bond has been set at $10,000 and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 27.

