A Rice Lake man is charged with repeated sexual assault of a child.

30-year-old Kyle Korthof is charged with three counts related to the assaults.

Police took a statement from the victim this month, and a day later police say Korthof confessed.

According to the complaint, Korthof acknowledged he assaulted the child for more than a year, and said he wanted this to be done with.

His initial court appearance is scheduled for next week.