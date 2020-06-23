26-year-old Rice Lake man charged with two counts of child pornography

A Rice Lake man has been charged with two counts of child pornography after a cyber tip was reported to police.

Records show 26-year-old Kevin Blomberg has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography.

The Barron County criminal complaint says a cyber tip of 135 images and videos were sent to Rice Lake Police.

Multiple hard drives were recovered after a search warrant. One of the hard drives had "approximately 341 images and 243 videos of child pornography".

Blomberg told officials he didn't remember seeing any pictures or videos of child pornography but also mentioned seeing them on his account but not being able to delete them.

