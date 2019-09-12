Rice Lake man sentenced to 4 years in prison after attempted child sex charges

A Rice Lake man was sentenced in court Wednesday after an undercover sting showed he had attempted child sex crimes.

Court documents show 47-year-old Douglass Wiseman will serve four years in prison and six years of extended supervision, with credit for 165 days jail served.

According to the criminal complaint, Wiseman communicated with who he thought was a 15-year-old boy, on a dating app and through text message last year. Wiseman agreed to meet up with who he was expecting to be the 15-year-old and a friend. When Wiseman arrived in the parking lot of an apartment complex, he was arrested by officers with the Rice Lake Police Department.

