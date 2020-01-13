Rice Lake man taken into custody after high speed chase

A Rice Lake man was taken into custody Sunday morning after a high speed chase took place in Barron County.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says the driver was 43-year-old Delbert Whitehead.

Officials attempted to stop a vehicle for several traffic violations around 4:12 a.m. when the case took off and reached speeds of 100 mph. Whitehead attempted a U-turn and hit a squad car. The chase lasted for 13 miles before spike strips were deployed.

Fitzgerald says the deputy in the squad car was not injured but the vehicle was towed from the scene.

The case remains under investigation.

