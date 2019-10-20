Richland County Sheriff's Department says tannerite caused "enormous blast" on Saturday

An explosion on Saturday led the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to find a Lodi man who had allegedly used a firearm to shoot about 10 pounds of tannerite, a highly explosive material, to cause the explosion.

22-year-old Jacob A. Busser was located by law enforcement in a wooded area off County Hwy DD where deputies say was the scene of a field party. Deputies say Busser shot the tannerite, causing an “enormous blast”.

According to the Sheriff’s Department a citizen met with law enforcement around 6:50 p.m. to lead them to the source of the blast after deputies from the Sheriff’s Department, a WI State Patrol Trooper, an Officer from the Richland Center Police Dept. and Richland Center Fire units combed the area north and west of the city for almost an hour.

The Sheriff’s Department says it received calls from Sextonville to Gillingham to Snow Valley as well as the City of Richland Center as the blast could be felt over a large area.

No one was injured in the explosion.

The incident is still under investigation and Busser has not been charged with any crimes.

Richland County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Chad Kanable says it is legal to possess tannerite and it can be safe when used properly and for intended purposes; however he says these alleged actions exceeded those purposes.

