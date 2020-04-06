The Ride Jam offering sanitized taxi to the Chippewa Valley

The Ride Jam is offering a COVID-19 sanitized taxi to riders in the Chippewa Valley.

The vehicle is sanitized with a special machine in the morning and between each ride that kills COVID-19. Owner Matt Boetcher said the company decided to do this, because he wanted to provide a safe and luxurious ride to each customer.

“It will sanitize the money, the complimentary Kleenex, the complimentary gloves, the Italian leather seats, the floor mats and credit card machine,” he said. “Everything in the vehicle is sanitized. It also sanitizes the truck, so your groceries and luggage are also safe.”

Boetcher said the machine also kills HIV and the flu virus, as well as other viruses and bacteria. He said as a driver, he also feels safer knowing the car is cleaned before he picks up a rider. Boetcher said they have been cleaning the taxi with the sanitation machine for a little over a month.

