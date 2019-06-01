You normally wouldn't think that motorcycles and mobile mammography units would go together, but they did Saturday for a special fundraiser.

The 12th annual riding for a reason rolled out this morning from Loopy's bar and saloon in Chippewa Falls to help spread awareness about breast cancer.

“I had pushed off for about a year and a half…"

When Trisha Saletri started participating in 'Ridin’ For A Reason', she had no idea that she would be diagnosed with breast cancer.

Thankfully, the money raised during the event went to technology that was instrumental in saving her life

"My tests came back that it was ADH tissue, which is cancer-causing tissue. So we did some biopsies and had a lumpectomy done,” she said. “That mobile unit was able to detect my ADH cancer-causing tissues at a very early stage."

Now in its 12th year, Ridin’ For A Reason has raised money for the Marshfield Clinic Mobile Mammography units. The units are funded 100% through philanthropy. Since the beginning, the event has raised over one-hundred thousand dollars.

The purpose of the mobile units is to give women in rural Wisconsin access to mammograms to prevent breast cancer related deaths.

Michael Strubel is a gift officer with Marshfield Clinic Health System Foundation. He said the units will save lives.

"When found early, breast cancer has a 99% survival rate. Unfortunately in rural Wisconsin, because of a lack of access; mortality rates are higher than the general average. These mobile trailers go into the rural environments and try to make a difference in that."

Each year, the mobile units travel over one-hundred thousand miles and screen over seven thousand women Strubel said events like this bring awareness to rural areas in Wisconsin.

"Hundreds of bikes rumbling through the river valleys and roads of west-central Wisconsin creates an awareness that you really can't put a price tag on.”

Ridin’ For A Reason organizer, Mike Keil, said the bikers who show up are committed to raising breast cancer awareness.

"Early detection and awareness for breast cancer is the key. If we can make more people aware. Marshfield clinic gets the mobile mammography units out there, that early detection saves lives."

That includes the life of Trisha Saletri.

"“Don’t wait. I’m 42 years old and this is my first mammogram. They caught it in time. So I would say just do it," she said.

