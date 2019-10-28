Ridin' for a Reason donates $31,000 check to fight breast cancer

A motorcycle event helped raise money to support the local fight against breast cancer.

Ridin' for a Reason presented a check for more than $31,000 to Marshfield Clinic Health Systems.

The money will go towards the hospital's mobile mammography program, which helps women in rural areas get breast cancer screenings.

Organizers say it feels great to support a good cause.

Mike Keil says,"it's fantastic. We had a great event. Every year it grows and gets bigger and bigger and weather permitting we do a great job and in the bad weather there’s 60-80 of us crazies riding in it anyways, but it's always fun."

The event is held the first weekend in June every year.

This year, more than 180 motorcycles participated along with another 250 people.