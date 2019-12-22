‘Rise of Skywalker’ opens with $175.5 million; ‘Cats’ flops

The Force was a little less strong with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." (Source: Lucasfilm/CNN)
Updated: Sun 2:12 PM, Dec 22, 2019

(AP) - The Force was a little less strong with “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

But while J.J. Abrams’ Skywalker finale couldn’t match its recent predecessors on opening weekend, it still amassed a $175.5 million debut that ranked far, far away from all but a dozen films.

“The Rise of Skywalker” came in with worse reviews than any “Star Wars” movie except for 1999′s “The Phantom Menace,” which famously heralded the debut of Jar Jar Binks.

That response may have muted what could have been a record-setting weekend.

Tom Hooper’s much-ridiculed adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “Cats” scratched out just $6.5 million in ticket sales.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus