Rising waters swamp Lake Hallie golf course

Rising waters have swamped Lake Hallie Golf Course, putting huge portions of the course underwater.

Employees say that its location is usually a positive, being positioned right off of the Chippewa River, but a long winter and recent rains have put any plans to golf on hold for now.

Despite the setback, golfers who talked to staff say they have been cooped up too long, and they are anxious to get back on the course. Staff is wasting no time re-opening the course, and they plan to have golfers back by Friday.

