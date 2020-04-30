River Fest in La Crosse cancelled

As previously communicated the Riverfest Board of Directors has been working very closely with all our vendors, performers and sponsors about a go forward plan for Riverfest La Crosse. At this time our Board of Directors has made the decision to cancel the 2020 Riverfest from July 1st – July 4th.

Our Board looked at many different scenarios and options to move forward with a version of Riverfest that would still be an exciting time for our community while remaining as safe as possible. Unfortunately, with the continued impacts of COVID-19 we were unable to come up with a way to continue forward with this event. In review of the Badger Bounce Back Plan, it has become clear with where are now, we would not be far enough along to be able to have our event.

This conclusion is not the one we were hoping for. We held on as long as possible before having to make this decision. Please know that we are going to continue to meet and plan around Riverfest 2021 to bring back a bigger and better Festival for the community. Jay Odegaard Director of Parks and Rec expressed “River fest is a cornerstone event of Riverside Park. Its absence will be felt this summer, making the excitement that much greater in 2021”.

We are still working with our partners in both the City of La Crosse as well as the Skyrockers around the ability to put on our 4th of July Kwik Trip Fireworks Extravaganza. We will continue to provide updates on the event once we have them.

For any vendors or performers who have not yet been contacted your direct Point of Contact from the Riverfest Board of Directors will be reaching out to you within the next week.