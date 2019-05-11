River Prairie Festival kicks off summer activities in Chippewa Valley

River Prairie park in Altoona is about to get a whole lot busier this summer season. But to get things started for 2019, the city is hosting their 2nd annual River Prairie Festival.

It's the official kick off to summer in River Prairie. “We picked this event, the start of the year event and kicks off programming in our park and it's something we want the whole community to come out to and enjoy,” said Roy Atkinson, the management analysist for the city of Altoona.

They are starting summer off with some smiles and celebrating all the Chippewa Valley has to offer. "Today is going to be full of a bunch of different family friendly, fun things to do here in River Prairie,” Atkinson added.

The all-day event had countless activities happening around the park from dozens of vendors, to a craft station making a special gift for moms and of course it wouldn’t be a Chippewa Valley celebration without some kubb. “Honestly that's what it's all about, it's awesome seeing kids out here enjoying themselves,” Atkinson said.

For 8-year-old Abigail Evans, her brother and her dad, it's about keeping tradition alive. "Playing kubb with my daddy,” Abigail said. And "having fun,” 6-year-old Miles added. But for other families, the River Prairie Festival is about starting new traditions. "We are actually new to Eau Claire, we're from Chicago so we came out to just try out the new festivals and explore a little bit,” said attendee, Sara Marella.

People were exploring on foot or by bike all around the park. "It's gorgeous; I'm excited to check out everything else too,” said Brain Evans, from Eau Claire.

The festival brought out community members of all ages and even some four legged friends for the Chippewa Valley's newest tradition. "River Prairie Fest is here to stay from here on out,” Atkinson said.

