River Prairie Project wins prominent economic development award

The River Prairie project in Altoona, WI won the Economic Development Initiative award at the annual Community and Economic Development Awards (CEDA) ceremony, held September 11, 2019, at The Edgewater Hotel in Madison.

The CEDA Awards program was established by the Wisconsin

Economic Development Association (WEDA) to recognize businesses, projects, and organizations that are making significant contributions to Wisconsin’s economy.

The Economic Development Initiative award honors innovative community and economic development efforts that successfully promote growth and prosperity in Wisconsin communities.

"The City of Altoona is both thrilled and humbled to receive a CEDA Award for our River Prairie project. We want to thank our partners who contributed to the success of River Prairie, including the many

citizens and community leaders who shared their vision during the planning process,” said Mike Golat, Altoona City Administrator.

“I also want to give credit to Ayres Associates who designed the project, Haas Sons, Inc. who constructed the infrastructure, and the many developers and investors who took a chance on a unique development concept. All of these partnerships, and many more, contributed significantly to making River Prairie a great place to live, shop, dine and have fun."

The $227 million mixed-use River Prairie Development in Altoona situated along the Eau Claire River has provided the community with a tremendous economic spark, quickly becoming the city’s “new downtown” and gathering place. Once undeveloped green space, the site is now a thriving commerce district home to numerous businesses and restaurants, as well as a revolutionary public park that includes three amphitheaters, event space and a cutting-edge playground with its own stream.

The park hosts numerous festivals and community events and is the pride of area residents and businesses. The project was

financed with private investment secured by local tax increment financing.

“WEDA is excited to partner with the Wisconsin League of Municipalities, the Wisconsin Counties Association, and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to present the CEDA Awards and

celebrate the dedicated efforts of organizations, such as those behind the exciting River Prairie project, across the state that are advancing Wisconsin’s economy,” said WEDA Executive Director Brian Doudna.

Winners were unveiled at yesterday’s awards ceremony in the following six categories:

Business Retention and Expansion; Economic Development Initiative; Economic Driver; Public-Private Partnership;

Real Estate Redevelopment and Reuse; and Talent Attraction.

CEDA Award sponsors include Alliant Energy; Delta Dental; Green Bay Packers; Insight Publications; J.H. Findorff & Son; Madison Gas & Electric; Wisconsin Public Service; and Xcel Energy.