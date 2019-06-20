Chippewa Falls Riverfront Park is open

Riverfront Park in Chippewa Falls is officially open after the city broke ground on the project three years ago.

“We’re open for the summer and all the fun that will come for years and years to come,” says Jackie Boos, Tourism Director at the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce.

A Ribbon Cutting Ceremony on June 20 will celebrate the newest addition to downtown with free blues music, food and more.

“This park is really transforming our downtown and creating a new entrance to our community,” says Brad Hentschel.

The park includes a fishing pier, a splash pad and an amphitheater with space to seat 3,000 people.

“There are a lot of unique features of this park that give people special opportunities that weren't here before,” Hentschel says.

The new park takes advantage of the city’s riverfront property.

“The water is a staple of Chippewa Falls,” Boos says. “And we have talked for years that our backs have always been turned to the water and now we are embracing the beautification of the town.”

The Northwoods Blues Festival will be the kickoff event at the park with a free preview of the music at the ribbon cutting.

“We saw the vision of what this could be and it's here,” says Steven Rhiaume, the CEO of the Northwoods Blues Festival. “This park will only get more and more beautiful for our purpose and other events.”

Chippewa Falls City Planner Brad Hentschel says community feedback for the new park has been great.

“This is the community's park. We got a lot of public input when designing this,” Hentschel says. “We really want people to use and enjoy the park.”

The Northwoods Blues Festival will take over Riverfront Park with 12 different bands on June 21 and 22. The Riverfront Park Concert Series also began on June 16 and will continue every Sunday through August.

