Riverside Park bandshell project nears finish line

For more than 20 years, people in La Crosse have been talking about adding an acoustic shell to the historic bandstand in Riverside Park.

"Be kind of a shining gem. When you come down the river in your boat, it will be a star shining in downtown La Crosse," said Band Shell Consortium Member Terry Bauer.

Last fall, the city of La Crosse began more than $1 million of renovations on the bandstand.

"We waited decades for the city to come up with the funding to repair and restore the bandstand and we knew they didn't have the funding to put the roof, acoustic roof, on it. So that's where our group got together and said let us do that in conjunction with the city," said Bauer.

The groups made up of different organizations that use the bandstand, from Moon Tunes to the La Crosse Concert Band to Rotary Lights, are spearheading the project.

The entire bandshell project will be privately funded and cost around $850,000.

The group is already more than halfway to their fundraising goal, but still need to raise more than $300,000 in just the next six weeks to ensure that the bandshell is completed by this fall.

Wednesday a new fundraising effort was launched, giving the community the ability to purchase bricks to can be engraved and will be placed by the stage.

"All of the pavers will be placed at the back of the seating, when the new seating goes in behind us here. At the back of all that seating will be a crescent moon shaped area where will be embedding the pavers in concrete," said Band Shell Consortium Member Dave Clements.

Organizers say the bandshell will only enhance the experience of everyone who visits the park.

"It helps with protecting the musicians. It helps with the acoustics, getting the sound out to the people here in the park. It lets us use the stage more often than if it was just like a light drizzle, we still could have a concert," said Bauer.

The bandstand renovation is expected be be finished by mid-June, and the bandshell by Sept. 1.

