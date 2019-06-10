Road closures to be placed for Blue Ox Festival

The Blue Ox music festival will take place from Thursday, June 13th through Saturday, June 15th.

On Thursday, June 13th traffic will be restricted on Crescent Avenue between Curvue Road and South Town Hall Road beginning at 6:00 A.M. and ending at approximately 10:00 P.M. Commuters who use Crescent Avenue should use an alternate route.

Traffic will return to normal after 10:00 P.M. on Thursday and should not be affected during the remainder of the festival.