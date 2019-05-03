Road closures to watch out for during the Eau Claire Marathon

It's going to be a busy one in Eau Claire this weekend! Thousands of are expected for the Eau Claire Marathon, and with a lot of 'foot' traffic, comes a lot of driving traffic.

"We're expecting thousands of spectators and additional individuals in Eau Claire that day [Sunday]," Eau Claire Police Officer Bridget Coit said. "We're bringing in approximately 40 officers to help keep everybody safe, make sure runners crossing intersections are safe and helping direct traffic."

Starting at noon Friday, the police department will be posting 'No Parking' signs along the race route. They say it's to make drivers aware ahead of time so their vehicles don't end up getting towed!

If you also want to follow along for driving updates, the department will be posting them on their social media accounts; but there are a few roads ahead of time to really watch out for!

"A couple of streets to really pay attention to that will be making travel difficult will be Water Street," Coit said. "Water Street is basically going to be closed from Menomonie down to Summit Avenue. In addition, Riverview Drive is pretty much shutdown for a good chunk of the morning.:

This weekend is also the state fishing opener! Coit is reminding all fishers, as well as drivers, that they will not be allowing any traffic into Carson park after 6 a.m. Sunday.