Road closures may affect routes

According to the City of Eau Claire, a few roads will be closed effective Friday.

Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic Unless Otherwise Noted)

State Street from Bartlett Court to MacArthur Avenue.

Lake Street from Farwell Street to the Chippewa River Bridge.

Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones

Folsom Street from Clairemont Avenue to 14th Street.

Folsom Street from Crestwood Road to Calumet Road will be closed to traffic on Tuesday, July 2nd between 6:00 am and 4:30 pm. A detour will be in place. (Rain would cancel this closure).