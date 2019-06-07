Road construction season in full swing in Eau Claire

Construction season in Eau Claire is in full swing, meaning lots of detours are in store for Eau Claire residents.

Work on Grand Avenue near the Eau Claire County courthouse continues.

Grand is closed from First Avenue to Oxford, and the Grand Avenue pedestrian bridge will be closed Monday to Friday, 7am to 6pm.

More than half a mile of Riverview Drive is closed at Airport Road, on the far north side of Eau Claire.

Riverfront Terrace will be closed for much of Saturday, for Chippewa Valley Pride celebrations.

