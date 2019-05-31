Road construction update for Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU)-- Summer is just around the corner, which means construction projects and road closures are ramping up.
First Avenue to Oxford Avenue; West Grand Avenue is and will remain closed during construction.
A street construction project on Riverview Drive from Airport Road West 2,700, is expected to start next week.
For events this weekend: Saturday the Doll and Pet Parade will close 1st Avenue between Water Street and Lake Street from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Sunday during Taste of the Valley, Riverfront Terrace from Madison Street to Wisconsin Street will be closed from 7:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.