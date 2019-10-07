Robbery suspect suffers heart attack while running from police

The officer was chasing a man who stole 50-pounds worth of Ensure from a CVS. (Source: WPIX/CNN)
Updated: Mon 9:55 PM, Oct 07, 2019

NEW YORK (WPIX/CNN) - A police officer is being credited for saving the life of a suspected robber he was chasing in New York.

The New York Police Department said Sgt. James Gebhard was chasing a man who stole 50 pounds worth of Ensure from a CVS.

According to officials, the suspect also took a swing at several employees.

They say during the pursuit the 49-year-old passed out. When Gebhard found him, he had to perform CPR and call for an ambulance.

"I went from life-saving to police work pretty quickly,” Gebhard explained. “I did get the opportunity to meet him afterward, though, when he came back to get fingerprinted and photographed. He shook my hand and thanked me.“

Gebhard says he had to revive the man twice by the time paramedics arrived.

“Either go one of two ways: He’d be upset at me that I arrested him or he’d be really happy that I rescued him. Just happy that he was happy that it turned out as good as it did for him."

Authorities believed the suspect passed out from an apparent heart attack.

