Robert Baca: A Distinguished Career

Robert Baca has been training the next generation of music educators for more than 30 years. This week, UW-Eau Claire saluted the professor with the Michael G. George Distinguished Service Award.

It's given annually to an individual who's made significant contributions to music and music education over a sustained period of time - something Baca’s students know very well.

WEAU photojournalist Duane Wolter gives us a look at what makes him such a unique and special teacher.