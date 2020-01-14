Robert Muth withdrawals from Onalaska mayoral race, endorses Jim Binash

The race for Onalaska Mayor now has one less candidate.

When Onalaska voters go to the polls for February 18th's primary election, they will have three candidates on the ballot.

Kim Smith, who was appointed interim mayor following Joe Chilsen's resignation in December, Terry Bauer and Jim Binash.

The initial fourth candidate, Robert Muth, announced his withdrawal from the race Tuesday morning.

He said the decision is the result of several personal reasons, none pertaining to his health.

"I would have been extremely proud to have had the opportunity to serve my community of 45+ years as Mayor," Muth said. "I would like to thank my family, friends, and countless citizens who have supported me in this opportunity and past ones."

Along with his withdrawal, Muth announced his endorsement of fellow candidate Binash.

The primary election on February 18th will narrow the candidates down to two.

On April 7th, the Spring Election will elect the Mayor.