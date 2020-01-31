Rock Fest announces 2020 lineup, includes Snoop Dogg, Slipknot, Limp Bizkit and more

Rock Fest has announced their 2020 lineup for the July 16-18 event in Cadott.

On Thurs, July 16, there will be performances from; Disturbed, Staind, Theory of a Deadman, Hellyeah, Carnifex, Kobra and the Lotus, Falling Through April. Scattered Hamley, Anything But Human, Digital Homicide, Any Given Sin, GFM, Jett Threatt, Nirvana, Drama Queen and Contingency.

Friday will feature performances from Slipknot, Papa Roach, Anthrax, Steel Panther, Of Mice & Men, Bad Wolves, All That Remains, Like A Storm, Crobot, Bones UK, Silvertung, Wildstreet, Distal Descent, City of the Weak, Throw the Fight, SIIN, Hammer Down Hard, Fresh Fighters, Dressed to Kill, Strange Daze and Caster Volor.

Saturday’s performances include Limp Bizkit, Snoop Dogg, Chevelle, Hollywood Undead, Avatar, We Came As Romans, Gemini Syndrome, Through Fire, Hyro the Hero, Rachel Lorin, Stormbreaker, Nuisance, Steller Circuits, Your Screaming Silence, Evandale, Strate Jak It, Mad Alice, Cowboys From Hell, Probable Cause, FMDOWN.

Three day ticket holders are also able to attend performances on Wed, July 27 which include Queensryche, Slaughter, Royal Bliss, Joyous Wolf, Stiched Up Heart, The Black Moods, Modern Mimes, Unlike Daddy.

Festival officials say reserved seating for the 2020 dates have sold out in record time.

For more information about the festival and its lineup, click here.

