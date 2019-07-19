Rock Fest evacuated the grounds

Updated: Fri 6:44 PM, Jul 19, 2019

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) -- According to Rock Fest's Facebook page, they are asking everyone to evacuate the concert grounds in an orderly fashion with expected severe thunderstorms coming near the grounds.

Take shelter in your vehicle until the storm passes.

 