“Rock Hunt” leads to $500 cash prize

Royal Credit Union’s Foundation is celebrating 25 years of their Charity Classic event. This year, part of the celebrations is a “Rock Hunt”.

The RCU Foundation’s held a Rock the Riverfront “Rock Hunt”, hiding an “RCU” engraved rock that was worth a $500 cash prize when found.

The hunt is over.

Wyatt Eiden, from Chippewa Falls, found the rock on Wednesday. It was placed next to the stairs near the Lake Street Bridge in Owen Park, Eau Claire.

RCU said Owen Park was the location of the first Charity Classic 25 years ago, so it was a natural fit for the hiding place this year.

Eiden was joined in the search by his friends, who will all be at the Rock the Riverfront even on June 22 to claim the prize.

Proceeds of the Charity Classic event will go to Eau Claire Public Schools Foundation, The Open Door Clinic, and Stepping Stones of Dunn County.

